Battigul in UP: Electricity department employees took to the streets to protest against privatization

Lucknow: Today, more than 15 lakh employees are on strike in Uttar Pradesh for the privatization of the electricity department. Also, due to the failed talks yesterday, the employees of the electricity department have decided to agitate in different districts of the state. Due to this, 25-25 thousand employees will agitate in different districts. Please tell that the officials of the Joint Staff Committee of Power Employees had a meeting yesterday with Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma. In this meeting, the Energy Minister signed the MoU announcing the withdrawal of the proposal for privatization. But there is no consensus between the electrical staff of UPPCL.

Let us know that the strike of electricity workers in the state last night made the people live all night. Because of the protest by the power workers, crores of people have been deprived of electricity in the state. During this time not only the common people, but also the lights of the house of many officers were lit overnight. Many ministers and MLAs also could not get electricity supply. Due to this, the problem of water has arisen with the people and people have also had to face the problems of water.

Let me tell you that in many districts of UP, such as Deoria, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Ghazipur, Mau, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, etc., electricity went down in many districts and these cities were submerged in darkness. In many places, the electricity workers started the strike from Monday morning. Due to this, electricity could not be supplied in many places since morning and no one could call the electricity department after the problem of people. Due to this, even the phone numbers of the power officers written on the walls were deleted.

The strike workers say that the government is adopting a dictatorial attitude. For this reason, the government has decided to privatize the electricity department. The protesters say that the government should follow the agreement reached in the year 2018. Explain that on 5 April 2018, an energy management agreement was reached between the employees of the electricity department and the government. It was said that before taking any decision of privatization in the electricity department, the government will take a decision only after taking the employees of the electricity department in confidence.