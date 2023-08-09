Battle For Happiness Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The second season of the South Korean television program Battle For Happiness will include Lee El, Jin Seo-yeon, Cha Ye-Ryun, Park Hyo-Joo, and Woo Jung-won.

It is based on the same-titled book by scriptwriter Joo Young-ha and centers on a murder case involving upper-class moms.

On May 31, 2023, ENA broadcast the series’ first episode. It now airs every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 21:00 (KST). In certain areas, it is also accessible on Amazon Prime Video.

On May 31, 2023, the first season began to broadcast. The second season of Battle For Happiness has fans incredibly thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

In March 2023, the first episode from the program was made available. On July 20, 2023, the last episode is scheduled for broadcast on OTT platforms. It is accessible to everyone on TVing, ENA, and Amazon Prime.

The suspense thriller Happiness Battle, which has moms fighting it out on social media to ruin each other’s pleasure for their own, seems to be the perfect answer to that makjang itch. They do this in an effort to liberate themselves from suffering and exploitation.

But this “happiness battle” opens the door for some startling revelations. Everything goes awry when among them passes away in an unexplained accident.

Battle For Happiness Season 2 Release Date

On May 31, 2023, Battle For Happiness’ first season was officially announced and debuted. There were 10 episodes. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Unfortunately, the question whether or not Battle For Happiness is getting a third season is still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Battle For Happiness Season 2 Cast

Jin Seo Yun, Park Hyo Joo, Lee El, Cha Ye Ryun, Kim Young Hoon, and Woo Jeong Won are among the cast members of the first season of the program.

Battle For Happiness Season 2 Trailer

Battle For Happiness Season 2 Plot

Battle with Happiness, Season 1, Episode 6, showed a darkening of the situation. Everyone was surprised by Na Young’s suicide attempt using her husband’s tie.

Na Young’s husband accused Jang of finding her and calling for aid. The moms began to gossip, and Jung Ah fueled the fire by bringing up Yu Jin and Jang’s tempers.

Jung Ah was urged to keep Jang out by Yu Jin. The show also described a traumatic event that happened to them in high school and left Yu Jin with a scar on his face.

We anxiously anticipate the next episodes in this epic struggle for happiness, with questions remaining unanswered.

