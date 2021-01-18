Battle.net undergoes first revision in 8 years

Blizzard da a su launcher, Battle.Net, a new visual design, the first time it has happened in eight years. It is already available in the United States and will be rolled out to other territories over the weeks.

The new design repositions the games on the right wing to a series of icons at the top of the window, allowing more space for the main page, which features the latest news and updates on the most relevant games. Friends and the social bar are also changed, and moved to the right side, instead of being a separate application.

Here you can see the screenshot of the new look of Battle.net 2.0, an interface that shows the logo in the upper left part of the window. In 2017, Blizzard changed the name of Battle.net to Blizzard App, and replaced the Blizzard logo. Good to see that it finally returns to its original place with this 2.0 redesign.

As you have seen, the redesign is only in America, but in the next few weeks it will arrive in Spain.