BattleBots Season 14 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Season 14 of BattleBots is an American robot-fighting TV show. The show was based on the British TV show Robot Wars, wherein people build and control remotely-controlled machines that are armed and armoured to fight inside an arena-style tournament.

BattleBots ran for five seasons on Comedy Central in the United States. Bil Dwyer, Sean Salisbury, as well as Tim Green were the show’s hosts.

The first season of Comedy Central started on August 23, 2000. The fifth and final season ended on Dec. 21, 2002. The show went on break until ABC brought it back in 2015.

Fans of BattleBots are very happy that there will be a fourteenth season and would like to know more about it.

We know you’re excited, so here’s all there is to know about BattleBots’s fourteenth season.

On June 21, 2015, ABC aired the first episode of a six-part revival series. Reviews and ratings were mostly positive. BattleBots was also given a seventh season by ABC, which started on June 23, 2016.

Discovery Channel as well as Science renewed the show for a seventh season in February 2018. The new season started on May 11, 2018.

On Discovery Channel, the ninth season of BattleBots started on June 7, 2019. The tenth season started on December 3, 2020, as well as the eleventh season started on January 6, 2022.

On December 3, 2020, it was announced that a new show called BattleBots: Bounty Hunters would’ve been made. The first episode of that spinoff aired on Discovery+ on January 4, 2021.

BattleBots Season 14 Release Date

It was announced that the first weather of BattleBots would start on August 23, 2000, and it did. It had fifteen episodes in all.

The other seasons would then come out in the years to come. On December 12, 2000, the season 2 of BattleBots came out.

The answer to whether Robot wars will come back for a 14th season has not been given yet. It must be decided right now if it will be renewed.

Also, the show hasn’t been given the official go-ahead by the studio that makes it. Even so, the show’s creators have said that they would like to keep it going for a 14th season and have previously talked about possible plots.

BattleBots Season 14 Cast

Even though the show hasn’t been picked up for a 14th season yet, it will definitely cast great people. Mark Beiro (2000–02), Bill Nye (2000–02), Donna D’Errico (2000), Traci Bingham (2001), Randy Sklar (2001), Jason Sklar (2001), Heidi Mark (2001–02), Arj Barker (2002), Carmen Electra (2002), Alison Haislip (2015–16), Faruq Tauheed (2015–16; 2018–present), Jessica Chobot (2018), and Jenny Taft (2018) were on the show in earlier seasons (2019–2020).

BattleBots Season 14 Trailer

BattleBots Season 14 Plot

The American TV show BattleBots Champions is about robots fighting each other. It is based on a British show called Robot Wars. Robot Wars was shown on TV from 1998 to 2004 as well as from 2016 to 2018.

In this summer’s six two-hour episodes, the goal of both the show and the championship would be to find a next BattleBots Champion.

The show starts just at Sin City Slugfest, where eight of the best robots in the world fight to see who will go to Las Vegas to compete inside the ultimate robot championship.

In the last episode, the winners from the first five episodes will join this same three winners from the Giant Nut. The grand prize winner gets a golden bolt.

Once the final four are chosen, they will go into the BattleBox to face the three winners of the Giant Nut. Tombstone, End Game, as well as Tantrum won the three Giant Nuts.

Even though they are scheduled for the seventh episode of a competition, it’s still not evident if Round 1 will keep them apart. The show is filmed in front of real people.

Marc Thorpe made the game Robot Wars, as well as BattleBots is indeed a spin-off from that game. A New York record company called SME Communications helped pay for Robot Wars.

The Thorpe collaboration broke up in 1997, and Thorpe and Profile Records fought in court for many years (the former SME Communications).

Profile gave a UK production team the rights to make Robot Wars, which was a popular TV show in the UK for seven years before it was brought back for 2016.

The robot builders who were left in San Francisco started a company called BattleBots, Inc. and started a series of contests.

In August 1999, the first one was held throughout Long Beach, California. It was streamed online, and 40,000 people watched it.

Lenny Stucker was there. He is a TV producer whom was recognized for his work on boxing shows.

He wanted to join BattleBots even though he thought it was “cool” for robots to fight and he was also interested in technology.

Stucker changed how the competition was set up and shown so that it would be better for TV. He added things like a red corner as well as a blue corner, which are common in boxing, and switched to the a single-elimination format.

The creators tried to sell the competition as a TV series to networks like CBS, NBC, HBO, as well as Showtime, but they didn’t understand the idea of the show or take it seriously.

In 1999, a second ceremony took place in Las Vegas as a pay-per-view (PPV). The PPV was then used as an aircraft to pitch the display again, and this time it was more successful.