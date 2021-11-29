Battlefield 2042 accumulates fewer active players on Steam than Farming Simulator 22

EA and DICE’s latest shooter ended the week with fewer users than the farm simulator.

Battlefield 2042 is not accompanied by the good news. Added to the multitude of problems at its launch has been added that even Peppa Pig games are rated better than the title of Electronic Arts, which in its early days also made the list of worst rated games on Steam.

Precisely about Steam we come to talk, and it is that recent sales and player data indicate that Farming Simulator 22 is reaping more players than the DICE shooter. At least, that’s what this past week’s data collected by SteamDB indicates, pointing to even a higher peak in concurrent players.

The farm management game has ranked as the best-selling title in all seven days of the past week, with the shooter falling to second place. Farming Simulator 22 has gathered 93,782 active users on its launch day, November 22, while Battlefield 2042 had to settle for half in the same measurement made on the 19th, when it was published worldwide.

Recall that the EA title is getting a lot of criticism for the state in which it has been put on sale, and is receiving numerous updates in its early days, although its strengths and weaknesses go beyond the technical section and performance . In fact, in our analysis of Battlefield 2042 we highlighted that its most striking aspect is the inclusion of Battlefield Portal, which allows you to enjoy community content and give the experience a facelift, making it much fresher.

