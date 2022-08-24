Battlefield 2042 Brings Back the Classic Specialist System and Announces More Changes for Season 3

The developer studio claims to have heard the comments of the community regarding the recovery of this dynamic.

Battlefield 2042 hasn’t had the grand debut they’ve been hoping for since DICEBut that doesn’t mean the developer has thrown in the towel with her shooter. Users have already been enjoying different updates that, with a view to the launch of the Season 2, they have introduced novelties both in the maps and in the character models. And, it seems, from the studio they are already planning the content that we will see in the future.

In Season 3 we will be moving Specialists into the familiar, classic class systemDICEOne of the most prominent ideas, as DICE explains in the latest development update video, is the return of a system already familiar to fans of the saga: “The arrival of Specialists in Battlefield 2042 has been polarizing. We have So, in Season 3 we’ll be moving the Specialists to the classic and familiar class system from Battlefield. They will have traits available to all Specialists within a given class, with existing open devices and throwables divided between classes to suit their role,” the authors comment.

“Our initial thought is this breakdown, but this is just the beginning of the discussion. We want to hear more from you. Specialists are not going to be removed from Battlefield 2042, but we know many of you have asked for this evolution that connects them to the system of classes”, they continue from DICE. “This is a significant change for us in terms of development, and this is the reason why we’re taking our time To do it good. And so, we will bring it during the Season 3“.

Beyond this, DICE’s video also drops other news in the future of Battlefield 2042, including map changes. Be that as it may, it is clear that EA continues to believe in the potential of Battlefield, and that is why it wants to carry out a long-term plan with the latest installment. This guarantees the introduction of more content in the future, which comes in handy in a delivery that, as we already told you in our Battlefield 2042 review, needs more updates.

More about: Battlefield 2042, Battlefield, EA and DICE.