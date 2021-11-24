Battlefield 2042 Enters the List of Lowest-Rated Games in Steam History

The DICE and Electronic Arts title accumulates many negative reviews on Valve’s platform.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 22 November 2021, 12:17

Last Friday we experienced the official launch of Battlefield 2042, which reached physical and digital stores after enjoying several days of early access. However, the current state of the game is not the most optimal, and in SHE and DICE they are aware of it, so much so that they are already listing bugs and posting updates.

Despite the efforts of those responsible to improve the general quality of the title, the truth is that it has not been possible to avoid a negative reception by users. So much so that, as Forbes indicates, it has become one of the games worst rated in the history of Steam.

Has mostly negative reviews, with almost 36,000 opinionsIt’s in the top 10 on the list, and at the time of this writing, DICE’s war shooter has mostly negative reviews on Steam, with a figure close to 36,000 opinions. The complaints range from the disaster with bugs and the connection to users who consider it directly unplayable on PC. Remember that, if you want to optimize your experience, you can always take a look at our guide on 3DJuegosPC.

Although the title was released on November 19, it could be played earlier thanks to its multiplayer beta and its early access days. In our analysis of Battlefield 2042, Mario Gómez stood out above all other aspects that the creations of the community do the game a good favor, which has to put order in many other aspects of its battles.

