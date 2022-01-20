Battlefield 2042 fixes are taking ‘too long’, developers admit

From Ripple Effect, responsible for Portal, they have spoken openly about the problems of the DICE shooter.

Since its launch in November 2021, Battlefield 2042 has presented different problems that have weighed down the experience of many players of the DICE and Electronic Arts shooter. Some complaints have reached such a point that there has been a confrontation between developers and the community, with the former asking for patience and the latter exceeding the limit in many cases.

Being such a large project, the development has had the participation of several actors who have taken charge of the different parts of the war game. Ripple Effect Studios are responsible for Battlefield Portal, perhaps one of the best received implementations by the community, although not without controversy such as the experience farms on its different maps.

Portal Design Director, Justin Wiebe, has been quite active in recent weeks on social networks, responding to user complaints and proposals and offering us more details about the internal vision of the work team. One of the things that has attracted the most attention is that admit they are taking too long in solving the problems that are being found in the game.

What seemed simple is proving complicatedJustin Weibe, de Battlefield Portal“You’re not wrong,” he told a user who complained about the conflict with progression and experience not being addressed. “It’s taking us too long to figure it out. Something that should be simple it’s getting quite complicated, but keep an eye out for an update next week,” he explains, urging us to check out the Portal progression improvements coming these days.

Similarly, Weibe has explained why to carry out other arrangements it is more complex of what we believe. He mentions that various modes “should be made from scratch” in order to be implemented in Portal, as both Frostbite and non-Frostbite engine builds are addressed using the method recommended for Battlefield Portal.

These are just a few examples of development teams working to improve the general state of the game, but it seems that the very structure of Battlefield is giving more than one headache. Something that fits, without a doubt, with the information that indicates that the game was going to have more things than it finally has, having been ambitious in its conception. The fact of solving the various problems could also directly affect the content that has to reach the game in the following months, as proof of this is that the first season will not arrive until March of this year.

