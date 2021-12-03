Battlefield 2042 Gets Its Third Big Update, With Weekly Missions And Over 300 Tweaks

EA and DICE’s shooter continues to fix bugs and add content on PC and consoles.

Battlefield 2042 is being the protagonist in this end of 2021. Not for the reasons that Electronic Arts I would like to, but the truth is that it is so. The shooter has had many problems since its launch, which has led to it receiving harsh criticism from the gaming community, which is progressively abandoning the title.

From DICE They are still working to fix bugs and improve the general state of the game, which is why they have released the third major update for PC and consoles. As we can see in its official blog, the patch brings a list with more than 300 settings, so it is difficult to highlight something above the rest.

In general, fixes are directed at improve game performance and balance, in addition to implementations in order to make the gaming experience more pleasant, such as modifications to the menus or the reduction of intermediate steps for customization. Also, the Interface it is affected by changes such as smoother transitions between menus, better visibility, and better organization of items.

Weekly missions give cosmetic and experience rewardsIt also highlights the inclusion of weekly missions. Starting next week, players will be able to participate in three types of weekly missions that will vary, accessible from the main menu. These will grant experience once we complete each of them, as well as a unique cosmetic item at the end of all three.

There are fixes in the audio and literally hundreds of map settings, in order to fix visual or collision issues, although DICE announced another smaller patch earlier this month that will continue to fix bugs and balance the game overall.

We will see how it continues to evolve, but what is clear is that Battlefield 2042 has not turned out as EA wanted. In its early days, it was ranked as one of the worst rated games in Steam history, and it seems that the studio hasn’t had enough time to come up with the level of polish needed at launch, in addition to being ambitious in its initial conception. .

