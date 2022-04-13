Battlefield 2042 is still in free fall: less than 1,000 concurrent players on Steam

Despite the updates, the DICE and Electronic Arts title is failing to maintain a user base.

The case of Battlefield 2042 is one of the most striking of the end of 2021. The title of Electronic Arts It premiered in November and has been surrounded by controversy ever since. First it was the bug problems in the games, and then the lack of content and the implementation of updates that the players have considered insufficient.

At DICE they are still working to improve the overall experience in the futuristic shooter, but the latest data is not very encouraging for the future of the game. Thanks to a thread published in Resetera we verified that has fallen below 1,000 concurrent players on Steamthat is, less than a thousand people play it at the same time.

The figure varies depending on the time of day, but the graph of the Valve platform shows how there is a moment on Monday, April 11, specifically during the morning, in which they are counted 979 users playing simultaneously, for a 24-hour peak of 2,411. The trend is down, so in the next few hours it will probably go even lower.

Battlefield V has almost ten times more usersIf these numbers tell you little, it is worth making the corresponding comparison with other games in the saga to see why it is striking that 2042 moves in these figures. If we look at Battlefield V, the 2018 delivery accumulates more than 20,000 players of peak in the same period of time measured, which corresponds to almost ten times more than the last release.

We will see how the war franchise recovers from this admitted failure from EA itself. At the moment, those responsible for Battlefield 2042 continue to work and are already preparing a big update in april which should bring hundreds of changes, some of them really significant for the gaming experience.

