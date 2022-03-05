Battlefield 2042 Map Adjustments Introduced So No one Makes Any Extra Strolling Simulator Jokes

Battlefield 2042 developer studio, DICE is solving your taste maps problems”strolling simulator“however there shall be no information about it till the summer time of 2022 on the earliest.

In a brand new studio weblog publish, DICE addressed quite a lot of problems with their map design. He stated too lengthy shuttle time between attractions, an issue often recognized by means of players, shall be fastened one day with a chain of adjustments.

“We have now observed you utilize phrases like ‘strolling simulator’ to explain how this feels in-game.“, feedback the publish.”We remember that it’s not a enough enjoy and we agree that there’s an excessive amount of shuttle time normally“.

The staff plans to mend this transferring base spawn and flags nearer, specializing in the Kaleidoscope map first. The up to date model will unencumber all through Battlefield 2042 Season One, which has lately been driven again to summer time 2022, which means it might be over a yr sooner than all seven maps are fastened.

DICE has equipped photographs of the “sooner than and after” to turn avid gamers what the up to date maps appear to be, although he has made it transparent that he’s nonetheless accumulating comments, so those plans may exchange.

He has additionally commented that their maps have too many open and flat areas that permit snipers to pick out off avid gamers from a distance with none actual protection. DICE plans to mend this by means of ensuring that “there are extra alternatives to cover from enemy line of sight whilst traversing from goal to focus on“.

Issues additionally exist in smaller areas, says the studio, as there are not any actual lanes to goals to steadiness firefights between defenders and attackers. The enemy’s pictures come from all angles, so is operating at the implementation of extra outlined routes.

128-player video games have additionally ended in chaotic video games, particularly in Step forward, so DICE is thinking about decreasing the collection of avid gamers to 64 amongst different answerssimilar to decreasing the collection of cars that seem.

DICE feedback that each one of those problems shall be fastened when the map updates are launched, and is already enforcing “fitter behaviors” within the maps that may arrive later as DLC.

Battlefield 2042 has had a coarse 3 months because it introduced with quite a lot of problems in November, with writer EA lately admitting it hadn’t lived as much as expectancies, prompting greater than 220,000 avid gamers to invite for his or her a refund.