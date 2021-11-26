Battlefield 2042 off to a bad start: chief designer leaves DICE and EA after launch

Fawzi Mesmar has been behind the Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront franchises.

Battlefield 2042 It has not had the launch that I expected. The title of Electronic Arts It arrived less than a week ago in stores, but its current state has not convinced the players, who have placed it among the lowest rated games in the history of Steam despite the efforts of the development studio to solve the problems with the first updates.

Precisely about the study we have to talk, since DICE he has lost an important figure recently. As VGC has learned, Fawzi Mesmar has left the project and the company, having served as chief designer of the Battlefield franchise and others as important as Star Wars Battlefront.

“It has been a real pleasure to be part of the best teams in this galaxy,” he wrote in an email sent to the rest of the team. “The incredible design work you do continues to inspire me every day. Thank you for having faith in me, I hope I have not disappointed you.”

I have an offer from another company that I have not been able to refuseFawzi MesmarIn the email it is stated that the main reason why you have made your decision is because go to another company after receiving an irrefutable offer. In addition, he is grateful that that company has waited for them to launch Battlefield 2042, which he has described as a “historic milestone” for him.

Mesmar’s last day at DICE will be this Friday, November 26, and it seems that, in the absence of a successor, his abandonment of the position he held since 2019 It would not have an overly detrimental effect on EA’s plans with the title in the short and medium term, which has to address the correction of multiple errors.

The war shooter is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, and in this house we have already been able to review it after the first days with it. In our analysis of Battlefield 2042, Mario Gómez highlights that, beyond the glitches, the game has to thank the Portal mode, which wisely draws on community creations, achieving a tremendously flexible content library.

More on: Battlefield 2042, DICE, EA, and Electronic Arts.