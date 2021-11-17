Battlefield 2042 players create “farms” to hunt users, and DICE looks for a way to stop it

Servers created in Portal mode give experience points, and players have been quick to mount hunts.

Players are already starting to access Battlefield 2042, as EA Play and Xbox Game Pass have released the past 12th of November an early trial version. One of the most characteristic elements of this delivery is the Portal mode, which from 3DJuegos we consider a dream come true for users who wish to configure the maps to their liking. However, it seems that this experience is not the same for everyone, as several players have dedicated themselves to creating servers that act as hunting “farms”.

DICE has already temporarily disabled the experience on the serversThe Battlefield 2042 Community Can Get experience points in the various maps that are created through Portal mode, so DICE tries to motivate users through this strategy that link progress to entertainment on servers. However, people have slightly corrupted these intentions, as PC Gamer recounts a new trend in the game: maps where users only enter with a knife and are forced to flee from properly armed players; a hunt to get experience points.

Although this maneuver has its comic point, it has tainted the experience of users with Portal mode, since these servers they have spread like wildfire. For this reason, DICE has taken action on the matter and temporarily disabled the ability to earn experience points on Portal maps, uprooting the core of user-created farms.

However, it remains to be seen how DICE addresses this problem, since its current solution won’t last forever. Until then, the developer has ahead varios bugs to solve, specifically about thirty bugs that have already been cataloged in a list. But DICE’s effort will not focus solely on bug fixes, as it also aims to expand the experience of Battlefield 2042 with up to four seasons in its first year.

