Battlefield 2042 receives its first patch, but suffers slowdowns and issues with the hitbox of the characters

Update 0.2.1 is out now, though two more will arrive in the coming days.

Battlefield 2042 It hasn’t been officially released yet, but it’s been in the works for a few days. early access thanks to services like EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, its operation in these early days has left much to be desired, with technical problems and even users taking advantage of some bugs to gain more experience.

DICE is working hard to fix the pending bugs, whose list exceeds thirty, so the first update has not been long in coming. The patch 0.2.1 It is now available in the Electronic Arts shooter, and solves some problems that you can consult on its official website.

The update improves the health of the servers, adjusts some details of the HUD, and introduces changes to the Battlefield Portal and Hazard Zone mode. In addition, they ensure that they are working to solve the problems of Rubber Banding, slowdowns that occur while we play and for which the proximity sensor has had to be disabled as one of the causes.

Some characters do not register shots wellNo direct mention is made, however, of the hitbox problems of some characters that users have reported these days from Reddit. It has been observed in Falck and Sundance, whose models do not correctly register shots. Their detection is higher than the character in the case of Falck, while it seems that with Sundance the opposite occurs and is lower.

Battlefield 2042 is officially released this Friday November 19th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. Looking ahead to post-launch content, we know it will start with a preseason, kicking off the first season in 2022, with new Battle Passes and Specialists.

