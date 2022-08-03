Battlefield 2042 receives its last update before season 2: these are its news

The DICE and Electronic Arts shooter has passed the middle of the first season, released in June.

Despite not being the highest rated installment in the saga, Battlefield 2042 continues to receive content from DICE. The Electronic Arts shooter released its first season in June and has been updating it ever since, something it’s doing again this time.

Those responsible for the game have published the patch 1.2, which is available to download for all gamers on PC and consoles. Among the main innovations, it stands out that Kaleidoscope has been redesigned to offer a better game flow thanks to new cover resources, the positions of the flags, the elevations of the terrain and the visual changes of the map.

Season 2 will arrive at the end of the monthIn addition, in the patch notes we can read that several updated character modelsa profile and statistics page is offered within the game as a summary of our performance and progress and adjustments are made in some weapons and also in aspects that have to do with the help of aiming when using a controller.

From DICE they assure that it is the last update before season 2of which they will inform us at the end of August, when they will detail the content of Battlefield 2042 patch 2.0. We will see if it works to revitalize a title that has not caught on among the players, although EA continues to fully trust the saga.

