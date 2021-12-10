Battlefield 2042 receives its last update of the year, with numerous adjustments for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

DICE has announced that the next patch will arrive in 2022, with content for Season 1.

Little by little, in Electronic Arts They are looking with better eyes at Battlefield 2042. The war shooter was one of the company’s great hopes for 2021, but it did not turn out as well as they expected, with a poor general condition and many problems to solve. Despite the fact that it has suffered a significant leakage of players since its first weeks available, since DICE They keep working with new updates that are coming quickly to the title.

This Thursday comes the patch 3.1 which, according to the developer’s own words, will be the last update of the year, after having received up to three large adjustments in less than a month available in the market, in addition to other minor ones. For the next we will have to wait until 2022, where they will start focusing on season 1, in addition to solving the problems they continue to observe.

The latest list of fixes for 2021 has been published on EA’s official website, with the most important changes heading to improve the bullet impact record and have a better balance in the spread and recoil of weapons. They also include variations on ground vehicles and fix major bugs related to grenades and rocket launchers.

Some players could become invisible to the restAdditionally, a rare issue that caused players to become invisible to enemies has been fixed, as well as audio enhancements focused on audio clarity and better perception of sound distance. For One or Series X | S players, they have improved the menu fluency on Xbox consoles to make it easy to customize your cross-play preferences.

The premiere of Battlefield 2042 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S had a so negative reception which made the title enter the top of the worst rated games on Steam, something unusual in the franchise. Thanks to recent information, we know that DICE were overly ambitious with the initial conception of the game, believing that the power of the new generation machines would allow them to implement more things than they have finally been able to add to the final game.

