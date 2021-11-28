Battlefield 2042 receives its second major update, with numerous adjustments and balance in vehicles and weapons

DICE fixes some major issues and tweaks the various elements of your multiplayer.

Battlefield 2042 has been available on PC and consoles for a week, but in Electronic Arts they’re not getting very good words about their latest release. The game is among the worst rated in the history of Steam, and internally it seems that it will also have to make changes, since its head of design has left the studio.

They will deal with its structure later, because while DICE works against the clock to continue improving the status of the title, much criticized from the first days. Therefore, the second big update, which is aimed at solving the most pressing problems and adjusting vehicles and weapons in your multiplayer.

In the patch notes we can find the complete list of changes, but the highlight is the balance in vehicles, which affects LCAA Hovercraft, MD540 Nightbird, KA-520 Super Hokum and AH-64GX Apache Warchief, in order to be more even with the rest of the tools that we have at our disposal.

The error that prevented reviving your companions has been fixedRegarding weapons, we can expect higher recoil on the PP-29 and more consistent bullet spread for most of the arsenal. Have also been fixed various errors that, according to the study, prevented having an adequate gaming experience, such as situations in which it is not possible to revive your companions or times in which you were not allowed to reappear as you wanted.

Waiting for the third update, which points to next week, and to see how the general condition is improving, the truth is that, if we pay attention to the numbers, it does not seem to be performing so badly at the level of public reached, at least with respect to its predecessor. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to review it, and in our analysis of Battlefield 2042, Mario Gómez insists on the importance of Battlefield Portal, the real protagonist of this installment.

