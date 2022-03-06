Battlefield 2042 responds to player criticism and promises improvements to its maps

Long scrolling and a chaotic 128-player mode are some of the things that DICE needs to improve on.

Battlefield 2042 has not had an easy launch, becoming the franchise’s worst-rated main installment and garnering numerous reviews on Steam, the game of DICE y Electronic Arts Nor would it have met the company’s expectations. DICE seeks to improve the player experience and for this it seems to have listened to the community and got down to work to solve the most problematic aspects of the shooter.

There are wide open spaces and little cover from snipers.“Based on your comments, we are going to highlight 5 main elements that we have identified in relation to the current problems with the gameplay on the maps, its causes and our opinion on the matter, in addition to proposing changes to solve these problems”, the study published in the statement, referring to the problems of movement, intensity in combat, line of sight, the lack of roads and the absence of coverage.

The large size maps seems to have been the catalyst for many of the problems they seek to address, the distances between flags, or from base to flag would be too long, resulting in tedious commutingwhile the 128 players have carried chaotic and overwhelming combatsomething they plan to solve with a reduction to 64 players on some maps or the reduction of the total number of vehicles.

The size of the maps also seems to have had a negative impact on the line of sight and coveroften leaving players exposed with hardly any places to take refuge from sniper fire. The lack of clear paths towards the objectives is another point that the study has promised to improve.

These changes will require considerable development time.DICE has promised big changes in the design of the maps, although in the statement they have confessed that these will require considerable development time, so they don’t expect the changes to hit the entire map library simultaneously. “We have established certain more suitable behaviors that we have already begun to incorporate into the new maps that are in development for the game, but when it comes to updating existing maps we will focus first on the maps that most need the changes,” he clarified. IT SAYS.

Between the priorities of the study are improve kaleidoscope in both Conquest and Advance. If you haven’t played the latest installment of the popular Electronic Arts war franchise yet, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Battlefield 2042 available.

