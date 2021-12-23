Battlefield 2042 was going to have volcanoes, earthquakes and tsunamis, but they were eliminated in its development

DICE finally focused its efforts on the tornadoes that have reached the full version of the game.

Battlefield 2042 continues to struggle to be the game that it wanted to be in the beginning. The title of Electronic Arts It has suffered harsh criticism since its launch for having arrived in a not completely polished state and, although a few weeks ago we learned that DICE were ambitious, new information confirms this again.

Again, the journalist Tom Henderson has revealed new details about the development of the multiplayer war shooter. This is an insider who has had access to direct and reliable information on the creation process for months, and this time he leaves us with another extra revelation: Battlefield 2042 had more weather catastrophes in their initial plans.

In the summer of 2020 these elements were taughtSpecifically, it is mentioned that, apart from the tornadoes already known in the final version, the game was going to feature volcanoes, earthquakes and tsunamis, plus fiery tornadoes. Henderson says that a presentation in summer 2020 taught all of these elements, but eventually the team had to focus on one of them in order to properly structure development times.

In addition, it is commented that post-launch plans They have been completely modified, so what was initially planned for the first months after the premiere is now different. The shooter continues to be updated periodically, adding functionalities as well as correcting the bugs that are still present.

Therefore, we will have to wait to know what future holds for the franchise, because we could really be facing a revolution, if we pay attention to the fact that the creation of a interconnected universe of the series aimed at broadening the overall experience. We will remain attentive to the news that EA can offer us in this regard, as well as the new content that Battlefield 2042 is receiving.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More on: Battlefield 2042, DICE, EA, and Electronic Arts.