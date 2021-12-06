Battlefield 2042 will add a new map, in addition to 64-player games on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

The DICE title keeps updating to fix bugs, but it also implements new content.

Battlefield 2042 has not had the debut I expected. The game of DICE and Electronic Arts It has started on the wrong foot, and the general discontent has caused a flight of players from the first weeks, despite the fact that the studio does not cease in its efforts to continue improving the experience, which already has three major updates behind it.

However, correcting errors and balancing its game modes is not the only work that is being carried out with this new installment, but new content is also being added little by little. Now, thanks to statements by those responsible collected in an interview on GameSpot, we have learned that we will soon have a new map: Exposure.

64-player games coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox SeriesEA DICE has not wanted to reveal extra details of it beyond the name, although they have affirmed that it will “take map design to a new level”. Additionally, it has been confirmed that they will be added 64 player games to the new generation. Until now, only the PS4 and Xbox One versions had this option on a smaller scale, and now PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will be added, in the Conquest and Advancement game modes.

In that same interview we also learned that EA has an interconnected universe of the Battlefield saga among its ideas for the future, although they must first solve the structural problems of their studies. DICE has suffered several setbacks in recent weeks, the most recent and important being the departure of the CEO, who leaves the company at the end of this year.

