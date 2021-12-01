Battlefield 2042’s popularity continues to decline – it’s the franchise’s lowest-rated major installment

The game had already garnered similar milestones by entering the list of worst rated games on Steam.

Battlefield 2042 has not turned out as well as EA would have liked, as the criticism around the game has led it to the list of lowest rated titles on Steam. And it seems that this kind of phenomena keep appearing in his way, because now it is observed that it is the delivery with worst valuation in the entire franchise, if we look exclusively at the main adventures of the saga.

Battlefield 2042 has an average of 71 out of 100 in its version for PCAccording to the Metacritic average, Battlefield 2042 on PC has 71 points out of 100, the highest score compared to its versions for PS5 (68) and Xbox Series (64), for example. This figure is somewhat behind the predecessor games, since the web allows us to know that Battlefield V had 81 points in its edition for computers, a number that is repeated with the average of Battlefield 4.

Obviously, in this case we are only talking about the notes provided by Specialized media in the sector, so the assessment given by users does not enter. In addition, and although this news suggests that the game has not met the expectations of the public, EA ensures that Battlefield 2042 has managed to accumulate almost twice as many players as the previous installment.

In spite of everything, it is undeniable that this latest war shooter has started its adventures with bad footAfter its launch, the departure of its chief designer, who had participated in the Battlefield and Star Wars Battlefront franchises, was confirmed. From our perspective, you can read in the Battlefield 2042 review that the game needs to be nurtured by community content to improve the user experience, as these kinds of decisions will be key to avoid curious situations, such as the one we have seen in Farming Simulator 22 beating EA’s shooter in players.

