Battlefield Cellular already has a web page on Google Play, filled with photographs and main points of the Android and iOS shooter

EA Cellular’s multiplayer sport for iOS and Android continues to be scheduled for 2022.

The Battlefield saga will go back this autumn more potent than ever, because of the premiere of a Battlefield 2042 for the brand new technology and the previous technology of consoles. However that isn’t the best mission within the saga that EA has in hand, a ways from it. Battlefield Cellular continues in construction in hopes of bringing the “Battlefield” revel in to iOS and Android, and thus enlarge the general public of the conflict saga par excellence of the corporate.

A mission of which no longer many main points had been introduced right through the yr… till now. Battlefield Cellular simply opened its web page at Google Play, filled with details about the multiplayer shooter, in addition to its first photographs and main points. “The Battlefield saga lands on cell with your entire favourite FPS battles, awesome staff play and that function destruction What do you are expecting from Battlefield, now extra thrilling than ever “, reads his description within the Android retailer.

Thus, EA talks about providing the ones moments that may best be present in Battlefield, if it is “escaping from a collapsing skyscraper on a quad, parachuting from a development firing a rocket launcher or burying your enemies underneath the rubble with a tank “, all to be had now on cell phones. Via the outline of the shop, Battlefield Cellular will characteristic 4 personality categories: attack, give a boost to, medic and recon. They all with customizable apparatus, in addition to unique guns and units of each and every elegance.

In fact, staff play will likely be important to victory, and EA additionally mentions the presence of a couple of “conflict heroes with distinctive narratives”, whose tales we will be able to uncover whilst we play. Briefly, Battlefield Cellular is gifted as a full-fledged Battlefield, and the one factor lacking is to grasp its liberate date. The sport continues to be scheduled for 2022, even supposing the American corporate hinted that there can be a beta ahead of the top of the summer time.

Extra on: Battlefield Cellular, Battlefield, EA, Google Play, and Android.