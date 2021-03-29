The official Twitter account of Battlefield has responded to a list of rumored features for the upcoming Battlefield game with their own list outlining the features of spaghetti.

Using the hashtag #spaghetti (imitating the #Battlefield used for the original post of the rumors), el tweet Battlefield continues to describe the many iconic characteristics of the popular Italian food product, just as the original tweet reviewed the alleged characteristics of the next Battlefield. The seven-point list covers facts as confirmed and objective as “good with garlic bread”, and is accompanied by an image with the word “spaghetti” with the Battlefield font.

#Spaghetti – noodley – slippy – good with sauce – good with garlic bread – is spaghetti – can be used as decoration – always available *also available as pasta https://t.co/bOVsdO1Unw pic.twitter.com/hUfZRsrYnZ — Battlefield (@Battlefield) March 26, 2021

For all of this to make any sense, you will need to look the original post by Twitter user Roberto Serrano, who posted the Battlefield logo with a set of nine rumors about the next game in the series. According to these rumors, the next Battlefield will return to the modern period of Battlefield 2/3/4 and will feature matches with up to 128 players. Serrano claims that the game will launch in fall 2021 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, with a free Battle Royale in early 2022.

DICE’s only official response to these claims is the mock post, which quotes the tweets from Serrano’s original post and copies its full format, but it’s all about spaghetti. Without a doubt, it is an original way of commenting on rumors.

Of course, it is important to note that Serrano’s post does not provide any evidence for these claims, so it should not be considered more than speculation. However, features like “soldiers, weapons, vehicle customization” and “Battles on a large scale and in tight spaces” They have been part of the fabric of Battlefield since the first game in the series, so it makes sense to expect them to be fulfilled.

Earlier this year, EA said that Battlefield will make the most of next-gen consoles. Additionally, the publisher is expected to officially reveal the next game this spring.