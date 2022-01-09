Battlefield V Comes to GeForce Now Along with 8 More Games Available This Month on the NVIDIA Service

A beta of Genshin Impact also enters the news of the video game platform in the cloud.

After announcing the new graphics cards at an event just a few days ago, NVIDIA continues to offer news in relation to video games. One of its pillars is GeForce Now, the company’s subscription service that allows you to play games through the cloud and, for this month of January, they have announced the news that we will be able to test.

From the lineup of a total of nine additions highlights the arrival of a couple more titles in the Battlefield saga, with Battlefield 4 and its Premium Edition coming to the service alongside the Definitive Edition of Battlefield V, joining the Electronic Arts collection that is now available in the library.

MiHoyo users will be able to try Genshin ImpactThe second thing that stands out the most is the possibility of access a demo from Genshin Impact that will allow you to play the acclaimed open world role-playing title using the game in streaming. GeForce Now members with a myHoyo account will be able to use this limited trial from computers with a Windows operating system.

Among the rest of the novelties, we see games like The Anacrusis, a cooperative science fiction shooter for up to four people, Rainbow Six: Extraction, the spin off of the Ubisoft saga, or Ready or Not, a tactical action proposal that puts us leading a team of SWAT special agents. Here is the full list of additions.

GeForce Now games in January

Battlefield V

Battlefield 4

Genshin Impact

The Anacrusis (January 13)

Rainbow Six: Extraction (20 de enero)

Mortal Online 2 (Early access)

Ready or Not (Early access)

Fly Corp

Garfield Kart – Furious Racing

