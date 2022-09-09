Battlefield will have a narrative campaign developed by the new study of a co-creator of Halo

Ridgeline Games, a developer led by Marcus Lehto, becomes a partner in the shooter franchise.

Battlefield 2042 has not been the success that EA expected, but it refuses to throw in the towel with one of its star franchises. That is why, after an important restructuring in the developer, we knew that Marcus Lehtoknown for being co-creator of Halo, would lead a new team in Seattle. And now we know the name of this formation and its goal in the shooter saga.

The official EA website reveals the name of the study led by Lehto: Ridgeline Gameswhich will participate in the development of the franchise with “a narrative campaign set in the Battlefield universe.” The distributor has not shared more details about the work of Ridgeline Games, so we will be attentive to the news of the saga in case more data related to this campaign is published.

“We continue to invest in the future of the franchise by incorporating new talent and prospects“, comments Vince Zampella, founder of Respawn and leader of the Battlefield franchise. “With Marcus and his team at Ridgeline Games joining the world-class global team we already have, Battlefield is in the strongest position to succeed.”

We will have to wait a bit to see the result of this collaboration, since EA is now focused on improving the experience of a Battlefield 2042 that has already released its Season 2 and intends to add highly requested features for Season 3. In addition, we already know that the company intends to return to single player campaigns after the fiasco of the last installment, so we will have new opportunities to enjoy story mode.

