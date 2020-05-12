Battlestar Galactica: 10 Frakking Cool Behind The Scenes Facts About The Series

Edward James Olmos Had A Relatively Attention-grabbing Clause In His Battlestar Galactica Contract

Whereas he was open to fairly a bit in his time on Battlestar Galactica, there was one factor Edward James Olmos held quick in opposition to as an actor: he didn’t need to cope with any kind of bizarre aliens on the present. His insistence was so nice, he truly had it added as a clause in his contract that if he ever noticed one thing of the type on set, he’d faint in character, and let the writers work out how he died on the earth of the collection. One has to marvel if certainly one of Olmos’ rivals for the position would have felt the identical method.