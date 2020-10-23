‘Battlestar Galactica’ Film: Simon Kinberg Joins as Author, Producer

Contemporary from shepherding the “X-Males” franchise for over a decade, Simon Kinberg has signed on to put in writing and produce Common’s function adaptation of the sci-fi franchise “Battlestar Galactica,” Selection has confirmed.

Kinberg is becoming a member of producer Dylan Clark (“The Batman,” “Struggle for the Planet of the Apes”), who has lengthy overseen improvement on a “BSG” film for the studio. Whereas Kinberg has additionally branched out into directing with 2019’s “X-Males” function “Darkish Phoenix” and 2021’s spy thriller “The 355,” he isn’t seeking to direct this mission.

“‘Battlestar Galactica’ is likely one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn’t be extra enthusiastic about bringing one thing new to the franchise, whereas honoring what’s made it so iconic and enduring,” Kinberg stated in a press release. “I’m so grateful that Dylan and my companions at Common have trusted me with this unbelievable universe.”

The “BSG” franchise has handed via many palms because it first launched as a live-action TV collection for ABC in 1978. Seen on the time as a blatant “Star Wars” rip-off, “BSG” has grown into broad esteem in its personal proper after the acclaimed primary cable reboot of the collection within the 2000s, starring Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell and Katee Sackhoff. Each reveals adopted a fleet of human starships, let by the Galactica, as they flee a race of genocidal robots known as the Cylons and search to discover a legendary planet known as Earth.

The function movie model of “BSG” will not be linked to plans for a brand new “Battlestar Galactica” TV collection at present in improvement for NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock by government producer Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robotic”).

Kinberg intends to begin from scratch together with his script for the function, which has been in improvement for years. Lisa Pleasure (HBO’s “Westworld”) and Jack Paglen (“Transcendence”) lately took passes at a screenplay, and Kinberg’s outdated “X-Males” colleague Bryan Singer was hooked up to direct as early as 2009.

“The 355” — which Kinberg additionally co-wrote and which stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing — is scheduled to debut on Jan. 15, 2021.