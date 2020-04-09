Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff Goes Into Beast Mode For Shirtless Handstand Challenge

Go away a Remark
In case you are already basking within the nice information that Battlestar Galactica is streaming without spending a dime, put together for extra good tidings. Katee Sackhoff, who performed Starbuck within the reboot, is likely one of the newest celebrities to get caught up within the latest craze to brush the web: shirtless handstand problem!
For the uninitiated, the problem includes somebody doing a handstand in opposition to a wall, whereas they attempt to put a shirt on. Therefore, the shirtless half. Katee Sackhoff was challenged by Smallville’s Laura Vandervoort to do it after Vandervoort accomplished it. Try the Battlestar Galactica actress’s spectacular execution of it on Instagram under:
I’m impressed! Was this her first try? Katee Sackhoff’s shirtless handstand problem units the bar fairly excessive. Sackhoff’s Instagram is stuffed with photos of her engaged on staying match, and it appears to have paid off. Her caption says that she was respiration closely, however I feel she is being fairly self-effacing about the entire thing.
That was a tough dismount, however ever the professional, Katee Sackhoff simply smiled and laughed. Sackhoff returned the favor of being nominated to finish the shirtless handstand problem by selecting a number of others, together with her Battlestar Galactica co-star Tricia Helfer. One other factor to maintain the present alive, since that upcoming reboot is just not truly a reboot. The universe can be making a comeback, although, so there may be that.
Ever the great sport, Katee Sackhoff adopted within the footsteps of the MCU’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland. Holland just lately did the shirtless handstand problem and challenged Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to observe go well with. Except I’m lacking one thing, neither Gyllenhaal nor Reynolds have posted a video of themselves doing it.
Ryan Reynolds has given followers quite a lot of laughs, so it’s inconceivable to be upset. Katee Sackhoff has executed her half and tagged Jake Gyllenhaal in her put up. Hopefully, he and Reynolds find yourself doing it. I’m wondering what number of of Sackhoff’s former co-stars from Battlestar Galactica and The Flash will take part within the shirtless handstand problem?
I’ve to present big props to Katee Sackhoff for going by way of with this and posting the video. The actress has stayed busy since Battlestar Galactica. She starred on The Flash again in Season Four because the Joker-adjacent Amunet Black, and earlier than that, starred on Longmire. Sackhoff is common amongst tv followers, and movies like this are one of many many the explanation why.
Katee Sackhoff took on the web’s newest loopy problem. What’s going to she do subsequent? Keep tuned. Make amends for Battlestar Galactica on SyFy.com, and you may also watch Katee Sackhoff in One other Life on Netflix. It’s streaming together with a lot of new 2020 content material. In case you want some extra viewing choices, there are at all times this spring’s premieres.
