Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff Talks Bringing Her Clone Wars Role To Disney+’s The Mandalorian

I imply, who wouldn’t! I grew up watching Star Wars. I grew up obsessive about Star Wars. A part of what I beloved about taking part in Starbuck was that she jogged my memory of Han. I completely love that world and it’s a part of the explanation why I took The Clone Wars and needed to play Bo to start with. That being mentioned, after all, there are individuals which might be going to leap to conclusions that Bo goes to be in The Mandalorian as a result of on paper, it does make sense. However you already know, we’ll simply have to attend and see and cross all my fingers and toes. You by no means know.