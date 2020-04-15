Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff Talks Bringing Her Clone Wars Role To Disney+’s The Mandalorian

Go away a Remark
The Star Wars universe is expansive and has set the stage for a plethora of enjoyable crossovers throughout mediums. The most up-to-date instance is Rosario Dawson being forged as Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Season 2, transitioning the beloved character from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars to live-action in a single fell swoop. Would possibly Bo-Katan Kryze additionally seem in The Mandalorian? Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff mentioned the potential of bringing her Clone Wars position to the Disney+ present.
Katee Sackhoff has a protracted and storied profession taking part in a large number of characters, however she’s finest identified to Star Wars followers for voicing Bo-Katan, a Mandalore chief who first appeared in Season four of The Clone Wars. Sackhoff later reprised her position in Star Wars: Rebels earlier than returning to The Clone Wars in Season 7, a revival of the once-cancelled sequence. Contemplating that The Mandalorian has deep connections to Mandalore tradition and left off with the reappearance of the Darksaber, Sackhoff says she could be right down to play Bo-Katan on the Disney+ present. Right here’s what she advised DiscussingFilm:
I imply, who wouldn’t! I grew up watching Star Wars. I grew up obsessive about Star Wars. A part of what I beloved about taking part in Starbuck was that she jogged my memory of Han. I completely love that world and it’s a part of the explanation why I took The Clone Wars and needed to play Bo to start with. That being mentioned, after all, there are individuals which might be going to leap to conclusions that Bo goes to be in The Mandalorian as a result of on paper, it does make sense. However you already know, we’ll simply have to attend and see and cross all my fingers and toes. You by no means know.
It positive seems like Katee Sackhoff could be there in a heartbeat if Disney and Lucasfilm execs requested her to look in The Mandalorian. And, whereas she makes positive to concede that her hope to look on the Disney+ present isn’t a assure that it’ll truly occur, Bo-Katan’s look in The Mandalorian would tie very well into the present’s time interval and occasions. It would even reveal how Moff Gideon received maintain of the Darksaber, which was beforehand in Bo-Katan’s possession, within the Season 1 finale.
The Clone Wars is presently gearing as much as cowl the Siege of Mandalore, with Bo-Katan final seen recruiting Ahsoka to assist in the battle in opposition to Darth Maul. There’s no phrase on whether or not Bo-Katan will ever make the leap to live-action, but when Ahsoka can do it, then there’s hope that she will, too. Possibly for The Mandalorian Season 3? Time will inform.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 is presently accessible to stream on Disney+. For extra on what to observe, you’ll want to take a look at our record of all the large TV finales arising this spring and summer time.
Add Comment