Battlestar Galactica’s Ron Moore Reveals Details About George Lucas’ Scrapped Star Wars TV Show

Go away a Remark
Again within the days earlier than The Mandalorian was even a chance and few individuals may have dreamed of one thing as cute as Child Yoda, George Lucas had plans for his personal live-action Star Wars TV present, and it might have concerned anyone famend for his work in style TV reveals. Ron Moore, finest recognized for the Battlestar Galactica reboot, was on board the mission as a author. Now, Moore has dropped some particulars about Lucas’ deliberate present.
Referred to as Star Wars: Underworld, the live-action present was meant to be set between the occasions of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope (which can truly be the setting of a distinct Star Wars present due to Disney+). George Lucas started growing Underworld in 2004, earlier than Revenge of the Sith even hit theaters, and Ron Moore shared his expertise as a author for the mission with Collider, saying:
It was a ball, it was numerous enjoyable. It didn’t occur in the end, we wrote I’d say someplace within the 40-something, 48 scripts, one thing like that… the idea was George needed to jot down all of the scripts and get ‘em all carried out after which he was gonna go off and work out how one can produce them, as a result of he needed to do numerous leading edge technological stuff with CG and digital units and so forth. And so he had a complete new factor he needed to perform. And what occurred was, you recognize, we wrote the scripts after which George mentioned ‘OK, that is sufficient for now, after which I’ll get again to you. I need to look into all of the manufacturing issues.’ After which time glided by and like a 12 months or one thing after that’s when he offered Lucasfilm to Disney.
George Lucas seemingly had very huge concepts for Star Wars: Underworld, as placing collectively 40+ scripts for a mission earlier than filming something is not precisely customary working process within the tv enterprise. That mentioned, Lucas was coming off work on the particular effects-heavy prequel trilogy and had earned a legacy for revolutionizing what can occur on the massive display screen, so maybe it is not shocking that he could be bold for his personal present on the small display screen.
As Star Wars followers who solely acquired their first have a look at live-action TV within the galaxy far, far-off with The Mandalorian know, Star Wars: Underworld by no means occurred because of George Lucas’ determination to promote Lucasfilm to Disney, which opened the door for the sequel trilogy and a few TV tasks for Disney+. In line with Ron Moore, Lucas did not ask the writers to cut back their concepts for what may occur on Underworld:
There was plenty of motion, plenty of units, and large set items. Simply a lot greater than what you’ll usually do in a tv present. . . . Yeah, I feel it was just about one huge storyline. It was one lengthy story with episodic issues that will occur. You understand, there would make sure occasions [that] would occur on this episode or this episode, so it was kind of an episodic high quality to a few of it. However it was telling a bigger narrative, when it comes to the story of these specific characters in that setting.
Star Wars: Underworld apparently would have been a grand serialized TV present, which was unprecedented on the time and would nonetheless be fairly outstanding. Sadly, all indicators level towards the way forward for Star Wars TV already being settled on The Mandalorian, the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence, the Cassian Andor-centric Rogue One prequel sequence, and a mysterious fourth live-action present within the works, all at Disney+ with no point out of Underworld.
That mentioned, Kathleen Kennedy revealed again in 2015 that the Disney Star Wars workforce had the scripts George Lucas put collectively for Star Wars: Underworld and mentioned that they had been desirous about growing one thing primarily based on that materials. In fact, that was years earlier than The Mandalorian, Child Yoda, and Disney+, so Underworld could also be useless for the foreseeable future until components are included into the Obi-Wan or Cassian Andor sequence, each of that are set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
Solely time will inform if extra particulars emerge about what Star Wars: Underworld would have been. For now, Disney+ is the place to be for Star Wars TV and film content material. For some viewing choices set elsewhere than the galaxy far, far-off, you should definitely try our 2020 summer season premiere schedule!
Add Comment