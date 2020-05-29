Battlestar Galactica’s Tricia Helfer Just Landed Her Next Big TV Show

Depart a Remark
Tricia Helfer could also be greatest recognized for her stint as Six on Battlestar Galactica, however she undoubtedly will not be enjoying a Cylon in her subsequent huge TV present. The truth is, the actress can be stepping as much as premium cable to deal with a brand new function on a novel present. Helfer has joined the solid of the Step Up TV present on Starz.
Step Up is predicated on the dance movie franchise comprised of 5 motion pictures: Step Up, Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up: 3D, Step Up: Revolution, and Step Up: All In. That stated, the TV present’s Starz premiere will not be the collection premiere. As a substitute, it launched as Step Up: Excessive Water on YouTube Crimson and ran for 2 seasons earlier than being cancelled by the streamer in August 2019.
Starz rescued the Step Up collection and renewed it for one more season, which isn’t totally in contrast to what occurred to a different one among Tricia Helfer’s reveals. Helfer joins Step Up for its inaugural season on Starz to play a personality by the identify of Erin. No additional particulars can be found about what Helfer will carry to the collection, however some further members of the solid have been confirmed.
Ne-Yo of World of Dance and Naya Rivera of Glee fame reprise their roles for Step Up Season Three on Starz as Sage Odom and Collette, respectively. They run Atlanta’s Excessive Water Performing Arts Faculty, however Season Three will see them going through a few of their greatest challenges but within the type of felony expenses, potential monetary smash, and highly effective political enemies focusing on each Sage and Excessive Water.
Additionally returning to Step Up are Petrice Jones as Tal, Faizon Love as Uncle Al, Marcus Mitchell as Dondre, Jade Chynoweth as Odalie, Carlito Olivero as Davis, Terrence Inexperienced as Rigo, Eric Graise as King, and Kendra Oyesanya as Poppy. The third season of the present and first on Starz will run for ten episodes.
Step Up movie producers Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot are govt producing, together with creator Holly Sorensen. The primary two seasons that launched on YouTube can be accessible solely through Starz forward of the launch of Season 3. For now, you will discover the 2 accomplished seasons streaming on YouTube. Even with out Tricia Helfer on board in these two batches of episodes, they ship loads of dance drama.
For those who’re on the lookout for extra Tricia Helfer within the wake of this thrilling information about her newest TV present, there are alternatives! Regardless of her character’s unlucky destiny, Helfer is returning to Lucifer for Season 5 and seems all through the run of the collection, which is out there in full up to now on Netflix. Battlestar Galactica is out there streaming as effectively, though not on one of many huge streamers.
Sadly, Starz did not announce when Step Up Season Three will debut with Tricia Helfer on board, however there are many methods to cross the time throughout the wait past watching the primary two seasons or binge-watching Battlestar Galactica. For some new TV content material on the best way within the not-too-distant future, try our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule!
Add Comment