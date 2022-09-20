Batwheels confirms its release date in this exclusive trailer: Batman’s car comes to life on HBO Max

Cartoon Network and HBO Max have published a new trailer for his upcoming animated series, Batwheelswhich will premiere on HBO Max on October 18 in the United States (in the absence of confirmation of its arrival and premiere in territories such as Spain).

Here’s how Batwheels is officially described: “They’re a team of incredible crime fighters who have come together to oppose evil, fight crime, and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They’re… okay, they’re NOT Batman.” and Robin. They are the Batwheels, an incredible group of super-powered sentient crime-fighting vehicles who defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin and Batgirl.”

As part of IGN’s State of Streaming initiative, we can exclusively reveal this trailer which you can see below:

Batwheels features a cast of luxury dubbing actorsas Ethan Hawke (as Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jacob Bertrand (as Bam), Gina Rodríguez (as Catwoman), Xolo Maridueña (as Snowy), Jordan Reed (as Redbird), Madigan Kacmar (as Bibi), Noah Bentley ( as Buff), Lilimar (as Batwing), Kimberly D. Brooks (as the Batcomputer), Mick Wingert (as Moe and the Joker), AJ Hudson (as Duke Thomas/Robin), Leah Lewis (as Cassandra Cain/Batgirl), and many more.

We have also recently published a beginner’s guide to the world of Batman comics that you can take advantage of, since for us there has been no better time to join the world of the Dark Knight and the rest of the characters in comic format. Including the Batmobile, of course.