Batwoman canceled by means of The CW: Season 3 is the tip

Batwoman showrunner for The CW, Caroline Dries, has introduced on Twitter that the DC superhero sequence won’t go back for a brand new season.

Within the Tweet, Dries writes: “Simply were given the sorrowful information that #Batwoman would possibly not be seeing a Season 4. I am bummed however filled with gratitudeDries added that it used to be an honor to do 51 episodes and thanked the manufacturers, solid, group and enthusiasts of the sequence.

Simply were given the sorrowful information that #Batwoman might not be seeing an S4. I’m bummed, however filled with gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. Such a lot of inspiring, good other people contributed to this sequence. Thanks manufacturers, solid and group. Thanks, enthusiasts! We adore you. ❤️ — Caroline Dries (@carolinedries) April 29, 2022

Batwoman premiered in 2019 as a part of The CW’s DC tv universe. The sequence at first starred Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne’s cousin who adopts the go well with to struggle crime.

After the primary season, Rose introduced that she used to be leaving the sequence and each Rose and the CW presented other causes for the break up. The unique plan used to be to convey Rose’s persona again to existence, however this modified and as a substitute the Batwoman name used to be inherited by means of a brand new persona, Ryan Wilder performed by means of Javicia Leslie.

Leslie performed Wilder’s Batwoman for 2 seasons, the ultimate of which premiered on October 13, 2021. It might finally end up being the nature’s ultimate season.

No explanation why given why The CW has canceled Batwoman, however the information follows rumors that The CW’s homeowners, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount International, want to promote the community. In spite of the tips, The CW continues to discover new DC sequence, together with Gotham Knights whilst renewing others like The Flash for a 9th season.