‘Batwoman’ Casts Javicia Leslie as New Series Lead – Variety

“Batwoman” has discovered its new sequence lead, with Javicia Leslie set to step into the cape and cowl for the present’s upcoming second season on The CW.

“I’m extraordinarily proud to be the primary Black actress to play the long-lasting position of Batwoman on tv, and as a bisexual girl, I’m honored to hitch this groundbreaking present which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ group,” Leslie mentioned.

Leslie will painting a brand new character on the present named Ryan Wilder. She is described as likable, messy, somewhat goofy and untamed. She’s additionally nothing like Kate Kane (beforehand performed by Ruby Rose), the girl who wore the Batsuit earlier than her. With nobody in her life to maintain her on observe, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her ache with unhealthy habits. Right this moment Ryan lives in her van together with her plant. A woman who would steal milk for an alley cat and will additionally kill you together with her naked arms, Ryan is probably the most harmful kind of fighter: extremely expert and wildly undisciplined. She is an out lesbian, athletic, uncooked, passionate, fallible, and really a lot not your stereotypical All-American hero.

Leslie takes over main the sequence from Rose, who shocked followers when she introduced her departure from the sequence in Could.

Previous to becoming a member of “Batwoman,” Leslie starred on the CBS sequence “God Friended Me,” which aired for 2 seasons. That present was additionally produced by Warner Bros. Tv and Berlanti Productions. She additionally starred within the BET sequence “The Household Enterprise” and the movie “All the time a Bridesmaid.”

She is repped by Stewart Expertise and Thirdhill Leisure.

“Batwoman” is produced by Berlanti Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Caroline Dries developed the sequence and served as govt producer for season one with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. “Batwoman” is predicated on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Invoice Finger.

The present is scheduled to return in January on Sunday nights on The CW.