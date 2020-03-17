Batwoman Crew Member Paralyzed In On-Set Accident

In the meantime, a GoFundMe has been arrange for Amanda Smith to assist her financially whereas she is unable to work. As of this writing, the donations have handed $55,000, however are nonetheless in need of the $100,00Zero requested for bills. Updates from the marketing campaign web page present that Smith is grateful for the response from pals and strangers on the web, and can be appreciative for any assist that may be lent throughout this unsure time. With manufacturing now halted on Batwoman‘s remaining Season 1 episodes – Season 2 remains to be slated to occur – a few of Smith’s coworkers famous some issue in supporting their coworker financially.