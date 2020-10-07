‘Batwoman,’ ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Maid’ to Restart Production Wednesday

Regardless of looming uncertainty in regards to the testing system for British Columbia-based productions, the Warner Bros. Tv exhibits “Batwoman,” “Riverdale” and “Maid” will resume capturing on Wednesday, having been cleared to restart.

The exhibits — together with CBS TV’s “Nancy Drew” and “Charmed,” and a number of Disney exhibits — had been pressured to cease filming final week due to delays in processing COVID-19 assessments in British Columbia, the place a single lab firm, LifeLabs, is permitted to oversee coronavirus testing for U.S.-based productions. These exhibits have all began up once more.

WBTV’s “The Flash,” “Supergirl” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” had been supposed to start filming final week in Vancouver, however are nonetheless on pause for now. The corporate’s “Superman and Lois” and “Kung Fu” goal to start fiming subsequent week, and are nonetheless on observe to achieve this — however due to the questions on how a lot quantity the testing system can take, they may not.

Checks are carried out 3 times per week, and sources inform Selection that the manufacturing shutdowns might occur once more if the testing glut causes a present to not get outcomes for the solid and crew again in time. The studios have misplaced tens of millions of {dollars} by retaining these exhibits idle — losses that insurance coverage doesn’t cowl.

Disney’s “A Million Little Issues” (ABC) and “The Mighty Geese” (Disney Plus) had additionally paused for just a few days final week, however had been again up by the week’s finish. The corporate’s “Huge Sky” (ABC), “Turner & Hooch” (Disney Plus) and “Mysterious Benedict Society” (Hulu) confronted longer delays in getting their assessments processed, however went again into manufacturing on Monday. ABC’s “The Good Physician,” a Sony manufacturing, has not but been affected by this difficulty.

In British Columbia, coronavirus has been contained ably, which is why the province opened up for capturing in June. With that success in thoughts, one Vancouver producer expressed frustration to Selection about U.S.-based studios ignoring what has labored nicely within the province: “The federal government right here stated don’t do asymptomatic testing. They got here and did it anyway. It predictably didn’t work, as a result of our authorities, who has been profitable in combating the virus, is prioritizing the testing they deem medically obligatory.”

The studios, in the meantime, have been attempting to work with the lab — and are probably looking for back-up labs — to keep away from future backlogs.