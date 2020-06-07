Batwoman Showrunner Talks ‘Inventing’ A New Character Instead Of Recasting Lead Role

Information of Ruby Rose’s departure from Batwoman was shocking, to say the least, however what was much more stunning was studying that the producers will herald a completely new character as a substitute of recasting the function. Whereas some consider this might complicate issues from a narrative perspective, showrunner Caroline Dries and her staff appear to be all for this new route. And it feels like she already has an concept of how this successor will hook up with Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane: