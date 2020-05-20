Batwoman Star Ruby Rose Is Leaving The Arrowverse After One Season

I’ve made the very troublesome choice to not return to Batwoman subsequent season. This was not a call I made calmly as I’ve the utmost respect for the solid, crew and everybody concerned with the present in each Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I’m past appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not solely giving me this unimaginable alternative, however for welcoming me into the DC universe they’ve so fantastically created. Thanks Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the groups at Warner Bros. and The CW who put a lot into the present and all the time believed in me. Thanks to everybody who made season one successful — I’m really grateful.