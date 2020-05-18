Batwoman TV series just cast Batman – sort of

**This text comprises spoilers for Batwoman’s season one finale**

Followers of Batwoman and its numerous sister reveals – Supergirl, The Flash et al – have lengthy puzzled if the Darkish Knight himself, Batman, would ever make an look within the Arrowverse.

Again in 2018, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries advised The Wrap that whereas the series was allowed by Warner Bros. to reference the Batman character, an on-screen look is “the place they lower you off”.

However in its first season finale, Batwoman got here nearer than ever to having Batman seem – revealing the face of the Arrowverse’s Bruce Wayne in a stunning casting. Properly, sort of.

Within the episode, titled ‘O, Mouse!’, the super-villain Tommy Elliot a.okay.a. Hush (Gabriel Mann) underwent cosmetic surgery to turn out to be the precise double of Bruce Wayne, with actor Warren Christie enjoying the reworked model.

So whereas Bruce himself is but to seem within the Arrowverse – the character has been established as being MIA, his present whereabouts unknown – we do now know what he appears to be like like, with Christie additionally presumably in line to play the actual Wayne ought to he ever seem.

“Firstly, it’s like: nicely who’s Bruce Wayne?” Dries advised Decider. “As a result of he has to look precisely like him. So we would have liked to cast a Bruce Wayne.

“Then, the sort of secondary requirement, aside from clearly being a fantastic actor, is: does he sort of bodily resemble what Tommy Elliot’s physique would appear to be? And so we would have liked to search out any person who was the identical measurement, height-wise and body-wise. So, that’s sort of like a secondary factor, nevertheless it labored out with Warren too.

“However the reality of the matter is, I might’ve made any allowance, in my thoughts, as soon as I noticed Warren Christie’s identify on the record. I used to be like, ‘Okay, this appears like who our Bruce Wayne could be.’”

Solely time will inform if Christie – who really made a earlier look within the Arrowverse, enjoying Carter Bowen in a 2012 episode of Arrow – will ever get to play the actual Bruce Wayne, or if portraying his doppelgänger is nearly as good because it will get.

The Arrowverse beforehand launched an older, villainous model of Bruce from a parallel world, with Kevin Conroy – who voiced Batman within the 1990s animated series – portraying the character within the Disaster on Infinite Earths crossover occasion.

