Bawara Dil (Colours TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Bawara Dil (Colours TV): TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Bawara Dil is an Indian tv serial directed through Randip Shantaram Mahadik. The display is being made beneath the manufacturing space of Satisfied Prime Manufacturing. It stars Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha within the pivotal position. The display used to be premiered on 22 February 2021. It’s in line with the Marathi sequence Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa.
Tale
A rebellious Shiva and a righteous Siddhi are as other as fireplace and ice. However, what occurs once they get married with a commonplace purpose in thoughts? To break one every other! Will they fall in love? Will their courting live to tell the tale the check of time?
|Title
|Bawara Dil
|Major Forged
|Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Randip Shantaram Mahadik
|Manufacturer
|Nikhil Seth
|Tale
|Chinmay Mandlekar
|Discussion
|Anil Deshmukh
|Editor
|Ram Naidu
Vishal Mhatre
Pankaj M Singh
|DoP
|Anil Katke and Mangesh Mahadik
|Background Song
|A V Prafullachandra
|Song
|Vijay Gawande
|Dress Dressmaker
|Anirban Haldar
|Jewelry Dressmaker
|Mansi Manoj
|Artwork Director
|Bikesh Jaiswal
|Sound Recordist
|Shivaji Tripathi
|Govt Manufacturer
|Vishal Upasani
|Inventive Director
|Siddharth Manisha Khanvilkar
|Set Dressmaker
|Vinod Bagh
|Manufacturing Space
|Satisfied Prime Manufacturing
Forged
Your complete solid of TV display Bawara Dil :
Aditya Redij
As : Shiva Aditya Lashkare
Kinjal Dhamecha
As : Siddhi Gokarna
Kiran Karmarkar
As : Yashwant Lashkare (Shiva’s father)
Smita Saravade
As : Mangala Lashkare (Shiva’s mom)
Ruchi Tripathi
As : Sonal Lashkare/ Soni (Shiva’s sister)
Vibhavari Pradhan
As : Vijaya Lashkare (Shiva’s aunt)
Dinesh Vadhya
As : Bunty
Gandhar Kharpudikar
As : Bablu
Sumukhi Pendse
As : Chandrakanta Deshmane/Akkabai
Sharad Ponkshe
As : Ishvar Gokarna (Siddhi’s father)
Mrunal Deshpande
As : Malini Gokarna (Siddhi’s mom)
Siddhesh Prabhakar
As : Sagar Gokarna (Siddhi’s brother)
Dhairya Gholap
As : Sarkar Deshmane (Akkabai’s son)
Neeraj Goswami
As : Gaurav Inamdar (Siddhi’s fiancé)
Vihan Verma
As : Vinay (Siddhi’s good friend)
Aakanksha Sakharkar
As : Akshita (Siddhi’s good friend)
Tushar Phulke
As : Akkabai’s secretary
Radha Sagar
As : Lady for whom siddhi information in police grievance
Time
Bawara Dil is telecast Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Colours TV channel. This display changed Bigg Boss 14 within the time slot. The display will also be move on Voot platform. Different main points associated with the display is given beneath.
|Channel Title
|Colours TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 10:30pm
|Working Time
|22-25 Mins
|Beginning Date
|22 February 2021
|Repeat Telecast Time
|Now not To be had
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
