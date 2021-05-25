Bawara Dil (Colours TV) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Bawara Dil (Colours TV): TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Bawara Dil is an Indian tv serial directed through Randip Shantaram Mahadik. The display is being made beneath the manufacturing space of Satisfied Prime Manufacturing. It stars Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha within the pivotal position. The display used to be premiered on 22 February 2021. It’s in line with the Marathi sequence Jeev Zala Yeda Pisa.

Tale

A rebellious Shiva and a righteous Siddhi are as other as fireplace and ice. However, what occurs once they get married with a commonplace purpose in thoughts? To break one every other! Will they fall in love? Will their courting live to tell the tale the check of time?

Title Bawara Dil Major Forged Aditya Redij and Kinjal Dhamecha Style Drama Director Randip Shantaram Mahadik Manufacturer Nikhil Seth Tale Chinmay Mandlekar Discussion Anil Deshmukh Editor Ram Naidu

Vishal Mhatre

Pankaj M Singh DoP Anil Katke and Mangesh Mahadik Background Song A V Prafullachandra Song Vijay Gawande Dress Dressmaker Anirban Haldar Jewelry Dressmaker Mansi Manoj Artwork Director Bikesh Jaiswal Sound Recordist Shivaji Tripathi Govt Manufacturer Vishal Upasani Inventive Director Siddharth Manisha Khanvilkar Set Dressmaker Vinod Bagh Manufacturing Space Satisfied Prime Manufacturing

Forged

Your complete solid of TV display Bawara Dil :

Aditya Redij

As : Shiva Aditya Lashkare

Kinjal Dhamecha

As : Siddhi Gokarna

Kiran Karmarkar

As : Yashwant Lashkare (Shiva’s father)

Smita Saravade

As : Mangala Lashkare (Shiva’s mom)

Ruchi Tripathi

As : Sonal Lashkare/ Soni (Shiva’s sister)

Vibhavari Pradhan

As : Vijaya Lashkare (Shiva’s aunt)

Dinesh Vadhya

As : Bunty

Gandhar Kharpudikar

As : Bablu

Sumukhi Pendse

As : Chandrakanta Deshmane/Akkabai

Sharad Ponkshe

As : Ishvar Gokarna (Siddhi’s father)

Mrunal Deshpande

As : Malini Gokarna (Siddhi’s mom)

Siddhesh Prabhakar

As : Sagar Gokarna (Siddhi’s brother)

Dhairya Gholap

As : Sarkar Deshmane (Akkabai’s son)

Neeraj Goswami

As : Gaurav Inamdar (Siddhi’s fiancé)

Vihan Verma

As : Vinay (Siddhi’s good friend)

Aakanksha Sakharkar

As : Akshita (Siddhi’s good friend)

Tushar Phulke

As : Akkabai’s secretary

Radha Sagar

As : Lady for whom siddhi information in police grievance

Time

Bawara Dil is telecast Monday to Friday at 10:30pm on Colours TV channel. This display changed Bigg Boss 14 within the time slot. The display will also be move on Voot platform. Different main points associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Title Colours TV Display Timings Monday to Friday at 10:30pm Working Time 22-25 Mins Beginning Date 22 February 2021 Repeat Telecast Time Now not To be had Language Hindi Nation India

