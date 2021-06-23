Bawliyo Bartar Tune Video (2021) Pace Information: Solid, Video Music, Unlock Date, Singers

Bawliyo Bartar is an Indian Tune Video from Pace Information. The Punjabi language tune video liberate date is 28 June 2021. It’s to be had at the Pace Information authentic channel to observe on-line. The tune video belongs to the romance style.

The plot revolves round a passionate woman. She makes a decision to discover her existence. Issues take a flip as she falls in love with an individual.

Bawliyo Bartar tune video forged has Ruchika Jangid, Kay D. That is Pace Information Originals Tune Video content material. It’s sung by means of Ruchika Jangid.