Bayern-Barcelona will be played without an audience due to the new wave of COVID-19 in Germany

The match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona in Group E of the Champions League will be played without an audience (Photo: REUTERS)

One of the most attractive matches on the last date of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League is the one who will star in the Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona. A large crowd was expected at the Allianz Arena next December 8, but local authorities reported that it will be played behind closed doors to avoid more infections of COVID-19 in the middle of the fourth wave that suffers Germany.

Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria, asked this Tuesday that soccer matches in the region be played without fans and hopes that it will be agreed to prevent public attendance at stadiums throughout the country, although if a consensus is not reached, the measure will be implemented only in Bavarian territory.

“Football matches should go back to being without spectators. Bavaria will do that “, He launched South on his Twitter account, adding that allowing the public to enter stadiums is too dangerous at the moment, as it encourages people to travel. ”Soccer has a great role as a role model. Now we must reduce contacts everywhere “he explained.

The Allianz Arena in Munich will not have an audience until the end of the year (Photo: REUTERS)

The measure will be in force at least until the end of the year, a period in which at least Bayern Munich He has two games of the league to play at home Bundesliga, in addition to that party of the UEFA Champions League in which the Barcelona Xavi Hernández will try to seal his classification to the round of 16.

It also directly affects other clubs Bavaria As the FC Augsburg and the SpVgg Greuther Fürth, which their fans will have to resign momentarily. It is that it is one of the most affected regions in Germany by new wave of coronavirus, for which they had already restricted the capacity in football stadiums, including the Allianz Arena of the Bayern, which was at 25% of its capacity in the games.

Likewise, the stadiums only admitted people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, and only if they could show a negative test. Although Germany the coronavirus has gained ground again. As reported Tuesday, there were 45,753 new infections and 388 deaths, the highest daily figure since the beginning of March, bringing the total death toll to 101.344.

KEEP READING:

Concern in Portugal: 13 players of a soccer team tested positive for omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus

The decision that Bayern Munich made with the players who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus

Strong sayings of the former Bayern president against Manchester City and PSG: “His fucking money is not enough”