Bayern Munich already put a price on Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona would charge for him

Lewandowski would have one foot outside Bayern Munich (REUTERS/Heiko Becker)

In Europe the pass market is taking temperature. With less than two months to go before the contracts of multiple international figures expire, the clubs are beginning to move to reinforce their squads for next season. And one of the most renowned footballers is Robert Lewandowski, who would have one foot outside Bayern Munich.

The Teutonic team has just become champion of the Bundesliga and the Polish striker has scored 34 goals in 33 games played (this Saturday they will close their participation as visitors to Wolfsburg). There are no doubts about the 33-year-old quality that he has a link with the institution until mid-2023, but some differences with the board and the player’s representation would put him in another power of the Old Continent.

According to the German newspaper BildBayern Munich has already put a price on Lewandowski’s file: whoever wants to hire him must pay between 35 and 40 million euros. One of the first interested parties will be Barcelona, ​​who aspired to retain the services of Erling Haaland and had to resign himself to Manchester City’s huge wallet, which will seize him. However, the goal Lewa seems much more feasible.

The Polish striker will turn 34 in August (REUTERS / Heiko Becker)

The Bavarian media article argued that Lewandowski’s departure would have some positive edges in the locker room and on the pitch. It is not new that the native of Warsaw is somewhat uncomfortable in the club, so they would avoid retaining him against his will. And it was even analyzed that his departure could benefit other players with greater projection in the Bayern squad. Of course, the style would have to be modified since the system currently points to game management for 9.

Barcelona, ​​​​with a guaranteed ticket to the next Champions League, wants to reappear in the foreground and believes that if they take over Lewandowski they will have a leading striker for at least three seasons.

This is just one of the elite names that appear in the folder of Xavi and the Board of Directors of Barça. It transpired that the Catalans also aim to add César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso (both from Chelsea), Raphinha (Leeds United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and other more difficult targets such as Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool). It is worth mentioning that the cules They already closed the young Ivorian midfielder of Milan Franck Kessie and the Danish defender of Chelsea Andreas Christensen.

KEEP READING:

PSG’s plan if Mbappé leaves: he would make an offer of 120 million for a South American figure

Julián Álvarez, the signing of Haaland and the Manchester City attack: how the Argentine jewel would fit into Guardiola’s plans

Pep Guardiola responded with an irony to Patrice Evra’s criticism about his link with the leaders