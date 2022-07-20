Bayern Munich attacked Barcelona after signing Lewandowski: “It’s the only club in the world that can sign everyone without money”

The Pole signed for Barcelona in exchange for 45 million euros plus 5 in variables (Reuters)

The FC Barcelona finally was able to make the most desired signing both by the institution and by the culés fans in this transfer market when the arrival of Robert Lewandowskifrom Bayern Munich in exchange for 45 million euros plus another five in variables.

Some negotiations that became very rough, especially in Germany, after the manager of the Bavarian team, Oliver Kahnrepeatedly stated that his star striker was not for sale while the footballer will publicly show his clear intention to leave the club.

Now, with the operation completed, he was the coach of The RedsJulian Nagelsmann, the one who questioned the actions of the team azulgrana during this transfer market, understanding that it is going through a serious financial crisis.

Nagelsmann questioned Barcelona’s actions in the market (Reuters)

“They have a lot of new playersNot just Robert. To be honest, It is the only club that has no money, but buys any player it wants.” shot the German in dialogue with the newspaper Bild and added: “I don’t know how they do that. It’s a little weird, a little crazy… They have a better team than last year”.

It is worth mentioning that the entity, chaired by Joan Laporta, transferred 10% of its television rights for 25 years to the US fund Sixth Street in exchange for €207.5 million ($215.5 million).

Along these lines, Nagelsmann lamented the departure of his top gunner: “It was a matter of money. He wanted the challenge and was free in a year. Of course he is complicated and we will miss him. (In terms of numbers) In the end, it’s not such a bad deal for Bayern.”

Nagelsmann regretted Lewandowski’s departure from Bayern (Reuters)

Still immersed in an economic crisis, and with FIFA’s eye on them with the Fair Play financial involved, Barcelona is trying to rebuild a team so that it is at the level of the best in Europe.

In addition to the arrival of the 35-year-old Polish striker, Xavi Hernández will have the Brazilian winger Raphinha (48 million euros to Leeds) and the footballers Andreas Christensen y Franck Kessié (from Chelsea and Milan respectively) who arrived as free agents.

Barcelona, ​​however, is far from putting an end to its participation in the transfer market. With an eye on selling more than buying, the board continues to work in the defensive zone where at least one more reinforcement is expected.

