Bayern Munich beat Al Alhy of Egypt and will play the final of the Club World Cup against Tigres

This monday in Rayan, very close to Doha, the Bayern Munich overcame the Egyptian 2-0 without major obstacles Al-Ahly, winner of the African Champions League, who had beaten the representative of the host country, the Al Duhail. In this way, in the final on Thursday he will face Tigers of Mexico who made history by beating the Palm Trees, winner of the Copa Libertadores.

The game started with the European team as the lord and master of ball possession. Knowing themselves superior, the outfit dressed in white stood high up and without too much difficulty quickly found spaces. After some dangerous actions, he found the 1 to 0 at 17 minutes, thanks to an action that found both sides in a winger position and that ended as it usually ends: with Robert Lewandowski receiving a back pass near the penalty spot to define without major resistance.

After that goal, in the following minutes the German team opted for a more vertical game and had more opportunities that could not be specified, however with the running of the timer the Africans began to gain confidence and ended the first half showing a more than worthy game .

In the complement the Al Alhy He went out to press, he did not back down and took advantage of the spaces of the defense of the Bayern Munich. It was so Manuel Neuer had to work longer than expected and Jerome Boateng he perspired in those minutes more than in the first half. However, that good moment of the African champion did not serve to move the score.

Hansi Flick then sent to the court Leroy Sané and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting instead of Thomas Müller Y Serge Gnabry to recover the aggressiveness in attack that he had lost.

It was precisely Sané who received a high pass from Tolisso to get free on the right five minutes from the end and threw a cross to the far post so that Lewandowski, without a mark or opposition I headed almost under the arc and shouted the final 2-0. With this result, the German team met expectations and qualified for the final of the competition.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, general director of the German team, had anticipated in the previous one: “We are going to the Club World Cup with the very clear objective of bringing the trophy to Munich. Six trophies from the same season, so far only FC Barcelona has done it. If they win, Bayern Munich will play Thursday’s final against Tigres, led by Tuca Ferreti.

The European picture won in 2020 the Bundesliga and the German Cup, the Champions League and the German and European Super Cups. In 2013, the Record champions he had won five trophies out of six, including the Club World Cup, but did not take the German Super Cup, which yielded to his great rival of the time, Borussia Dortmund.

The European champions arrived with an almost complete squad in Qatar. Only Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez, who tested positive for the coronavirus, stayed in Munich. Since 2013, the Club World Cup has always been won by the European representative and the Bayern wants to prolong that domain.

