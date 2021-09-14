Bayern Munich beat Barcelona in stellar Champions League clash

The FC Barcelona starts this Tuesday his way in the Champions League with a most demanding duel against the Bayern Munich, the rival that just over a year ago endorsed one of the toughest defeats in its history and who arrives at the Camp Nou as a candidate for the European title one more season.

The local team began the game with an offensive stance, with the lines advanced and trying to take advantage of the spaces on the sides to hurt their rival. But that plan seemed to work for only 10 minutes, during which time the German team seized the ball and found the perfect places to approach Marc-André Ter Stegen’s goal.

After some approaches, Bayern Munich took the lead after a great play on the left that opened the Barcelona defense and left Thomas Müller facing the arch a few steps from the crescent of the area. The steering wheel did not hesitate and drew a right hand that after deflecting in Eric García dislodged ter The steps and it became 1 to 0 at 34 minutes.

(Reuters)

The superiority of the Bundesliga champion was accentuated in the complement due to an overwhelming pressure from the visitor on a Barcelona that could not even find a way to even cross the middle of the field and that lost each individual duel. At 10 minutes, again thanks to a long, meaningful possession by Bayern, not just touching the ball to make it circulate, but also to give each pass an offensive value, he gave it 2 to 0. After a deflection, Jamal Musiala he finished off the post and the rebound fell to Lewandowski who only had to push the ball under the three posts.

13 months have passed since that 8-2 in Lisbon that he destroyed Quique Setién’s Barça and put an end to the career in the players club as Luis Suarez. A year later, they are no longer Lionel Messi nor Antoine Griezmann in a team in complete renovation under the command of Ronald Koeman.

After a correct start in the local championship, with 7 points out of 9 possible in the first three days, the Barça team faces its first big test of the season and he does it rested, after his match against Sevilla was postponed, but warned by the enormous potential of his adversary.

In Group E, where the Benfica and Dynamo Kiev, Bayern are great favorites for first place with the same block that conquered the continent last European summer, but also immersed in their own adaptation process, since Julian Nagelsmann has taken over the bench after the departure of Hans-Dieter Flick to the German national team.

The great news for him Barça at this start of the season it is Memphis Depay, who began his career at the club with great force and is already the undisputed leader in an attack very hit by physical problems. To the injuries of Ousmane Dembélé, Sergio Agüero and Ansu Fati, whose reappearance has been postponed again, has been joined by the knee injury of Martin Braithwaite, who will also be out for several months.

This situation precipitates the debut as a starter of Luke de Jong, who arrived on loan at the very last minute in the transfer markets and debuts as a striker culé.

As for Bayern, regarding the historic night of Lisbon, they no longer have Real Madrid player David in their ranks Alaba, Thiago Alcántara or Ivan Perisic, but in return he added to Leroy Sané and has Robert Lewandowski, recovered from a muscle problem. By contrast, there are Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry, with physical moelstias.

TRAININGS:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Piqué, Eric García, Alba; Busquets, F. de Jong, Pedri; Sergi Roberto, Memphis and L. de Jong.

Bayern Múnich: New; Pavard, Upamecano, Süle, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Musiala, Müller, Sané; y Lewandowski

HOUR: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN

STADIUM: Camp Nou

SEVILLE VS SALZBURG

YOUNG BOYS VS MANCHESTER UNITED

CHELSEA VS ZENIT

TRAININGS:

CHELSEA: Edoudard Mendy; César Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger; Reece James, Mateo Kovačić, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku y Mason Mount.

ZENIT: Kritsyuk; Kuzyaev, Chistiakov, Lovren, Rakits’kyy, Douglas Santos; Malcom, Claudinho, Wendel; Erokhin y Azmoun.

HORA: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: Fox Sports

ESTADIO: Stamford Bridge

KIEV VS BENFICA DYNAMO

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Dynamo Kiev: Boyko; Kędziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Garmash, De Pena y Shkurin.

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Nicolas Otamendi, Vertonghen, Morato; Diogo Gonçalves, Weigl, João Mário, Taarabt; Grimaldo; Rafa and Yaremchuk.

HORA: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: Fox Sports 3

STADIUM: Kiev Stadium

LILLE VS WOLFSBURGO

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Lille: Grbic; Zeki Celik, Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Yusuf Yazici, André, Xeka, Gomes; David and Burak Yilmaz.

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Mbabu, Lacroix, Brooks, Roussillon; Guilavogui, Arnold; Philipp, Steffen; Weghorst y Nmecha.

HORA: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: Fox Sports 2

ESTADIO: Pierre-Mauroy

MALMO VS JUVENTUS

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Malmö: Diawara; Larsson, Ahmedhodžić, Brorsson, Olsson; Rakip, Innocent, Rieks, Christiansen, Birmančević and Čolak.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczęsny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot; Federico Chiesa, Álvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.

HORA: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN 2

STADIUM: Eleda Stadion

VILLARREAL VS ATALANTA

POSSIBLE TRAININGS:

Villarreal: Gerónimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Manu Trigueros, Étienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Gerard Moreno, Boulaye Dia and Yeremi Pino.

Atalanta: Juan Musso; Rafael Tolói, Merih Demiral, Berat Djimsiti; Joachim Mæhle, Remo Freuler, Marten De Roon, Robin Gosens; Mateo Pessina; Malinovskyi and Duván Zapata.

HORA: 19:00 GMT (16:00 ARG-URU / 15:00 CHI-PAR-VEN-BOL / 14:00 COL-PER-ECU-MEX)

TV: ESPN 3

STADIUM: El Madrigal