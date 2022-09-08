Bayern Munich became strong in Italy and beat Lautaro Martínez’s Inter: all the Champions League goals of the day

Within the framework of the first day of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23, Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Inter Milano in the Estadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The duel began evenly in terms of scoring situations, despite the fact that the Germans were the dominant players on the ball. But, as the minutes passed, the visitors tilted the field and made a figure for the Cameroonian André Drunkwhile the local moved away from the rival goal.

At 25 minutes the zero was broken with a long shot to the back of the Inter centrals that Leroy Sane dominated in a spectacular way in the area to leave the goalkeeper on the way and define the 1-0. In the complement, the tone of the game did not change and the Bayern extended the advantage thanks to a great combination between Coman y Sane than the German after a double wall that the German defined on the right.

In the Inter of Milan The Argentine Joaquín Correa entered who had a clear chance that he could not materialize. Finally, the duel ended 2-0 for the Germans who settled into the group. for the same area, Barcelona thrashed 5-1 to Viktoria Pilsen and is the leader of the area. On the next day, those of Xavi they will go to Germany and the Inter will visit the Czechs.

Sané put the 1 to 0 (Reuters)

Formations:

Referee: Clement Turpin

Estadio: Giuseppe Meazza

TV: Fox Sports

ALL MATCHES OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE THIS WEDNESDAY

AJAX 4-0 GLASGOW RANGERS

NAPOLI 4-1 LIVERPOOL

BRUGES 1-0 BAYER LEVERKUSEN

ATLÉTICO MADRID 2-1 PORTO

FC BARCELONA 5-1 VIKTORIA PLZEN

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 0-3 SPORTING DE LISBON

TOTTENHAM 2-0 OLYMPIQUE MARSELLA

