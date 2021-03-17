Bayern Munich receives Lazio with the aim of settling the proceedings in the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Bayern Munich and Lazio define their round of 16 series in the Champions League (Photo: REUTERS)

After marking 12 goals in his last three wins on the Bundesliga, where they have regained leadership, Bayern Munich receive the Lazio at Allianz Arena with the aim of liquidating the process and advancing to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The Bavarians, current European champions, have achieved a 4-1 in favor in Italy and only a catastrophe would leave them out.

The Bayern of Hansi Flick has been strengthened with the return of key players who were out -especially Thomas Müller Y Leon Goretzka– and that has been the decisive factor for him to recover his best version.

After the first leg in the Italian capital, the Bayern crushed 5-1 al Cologne, then defeated by 4-2 al Borussia Dortmund in The classic and this last weekend was imposed 3-1 al Werder Bremen, in a game in which the difference could have been wider if there were two shots to the posts and one to the crossbar from a team that recovers the suffocating facet with which it was so successful the previous season.

Ciro Immobile is Lazio’s great hope to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League (Photo: REUTERS)

In Bremen, Flick dispensed with David Alaba, who had slight muscle problems and instead played Lucas Hernandez, which could be kept in the team. What’s more, Alexander Nübel will replace a Manuel Neuer who had a cold. Another open question is who will be left out of the three available extremes. Much indicates that this time they will play Serge Gnabry Y Leroy Sané, with what Kingsley Coman he would have to take a place on the bench.

For its part, Lazio had a downfall after losing to the Munich team: he fell to the Bologna (0-2), against Juventus (1-3) and needed a goal five minutes from the end of the Ecuadorian Felipe Caicedo to win the bottom Crotone 3-2 in Serie A.

The only great hope for this team is that it be inspired Ciro Immobile, you just received the 2020 Golden Boot. In the Roman team they are clear that the margin of difference with Bayern is practically impossible to match, but the coach Simone Inzaghi He trusts his players to sell expensive the possible elimination of the Champions League.

Probable formations:

Bayern: Nübel – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba o Hernández, Davies – Kimmich, Goretzka – Sané, Müller, Gnabry – Lewandowski. DT: Hansi Flick

Lazio: Reina – Patric, Acerbi, Radu – Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Fares – Immobile, Correa. DT: Simone Inzaghi

Referee: István Kovács (Romania).

Stadium: Allianz Arena.

Time: 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT.

17:00 Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay

16:00 Bolivia and Venezuela

15:00 Peru and Colombia

14:00 Mexico City

TV: Fox Sports

KEEP READING:

Real Madrid exposed its hierarchy, eliminated Atalanta and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Manchester City beat Borussia Mönchengladbach and is in the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Kun Agüero’s controversial gesture after City qualification: the phrase that launched and fed the exit rumors