Bayern Munich revealed that they also rejected Cristiano Ronaldo for a singular reason

Ronaldo has a contract with Manchester United until June 2023 (Reuters)

Without a doubt Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the great protagonists of this European pass market. Despite staying at Manchester United for the moment, there are already several clubs that have acknowledged having received the proposal to sign him since it is evident that the Portuguese is looking to change clubs to be able to play next time Champions League. After the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) confessed to having denied that possibility, now the Bayern Munich He gave his own reasons.

Who was consulted in this regard was the club’s sports director, former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, who was sincere in dialogue with Bild this Wednesday: “We discussed this issue because otherwise we would not be doing our job properly. I personally consider Cristiano Ronaldo to be one of the best footballers on this planet.”.

However, he explained that when making institutional decisions it cannot be based on personal tastes: “We came to the conclusion that despite all the appreciation for Cristiano, he would not have fit into our philosophy in the current situation.” With this, he closed the door to the scorer who had sounded like a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, signed by Barcelona. When asked if Harry Kane had also been an option, he was blunt: “I can only say that he is an exceptional striker who now has a contract with Tottenham.”

The situation of Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly peculiar. From being one of the most wanted footballers by all the clubs, the gunner now 37 years old seems to “not fit” in any of the most powerful clubs in the world and what is worse, he does not feel comfortable at Manchester United. The Portuguese did not travel to the preseason, excusing personal problems, and this Wednesday he just had his first practice yeCoach Erik Ten Hack forced him to work out separately from the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on Tuesday at the Manchester United campus with his representative (AP)

In the middle of the month, the French newspaper The Parisian had revealed that jorge mendesrepresentative of CR7had met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and that the agent was met with a negative response from the last Ligue 1 champion. “Paris has closed the door to this hypothesis. The club believes that there is no place for him in the current conditions -in economic and sporting terms- and that he has a fairly good profile. bling-bling”, reported the article. It should be remembered that the term bling-blinggenerally used to refer to luxury and ostentatious objects, was pronounced by Nasser Al-Khelaifi in an interview last month, when he announced a new twist in the club’s sports policy.

In this context, the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid will play this season at the Manchester Uniteda club that has started a reconstruction and whose two goals are to qualify for the next Champions League and win the Europa League.

Regarding Lewandowski’s replacement, Bayern Munich hired Frenchman Mathys Tel, a 17-year-old from Rennes in exchange for a figure close to €30 million. The striker played just 10 games (mostly friendlies) for the French team and has yet to score goals. But his performances in junior tournaments – including becoming European Under-17 champion and captain of France last month – caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs. “Tel is a very interesting footballer who we have been following for a long time”, assured Oliver Kahn.

KEEP READING:

He did not play a full game as a professional, he still did not score goals and was chosen to replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

PSG returned to training in France after their tour of Japan and Galtier separated five figures from the squad

Fitness, video games and gastronomy: what Lewandowski’s great millionaire empire is like

Unusual fines at Aston Villa: $60 for forgetting the birthday cake and punishment for bathing without flip flops