Bayern Munich tied RB Salzburg in the final for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16

The red bull salzburg was close to achieving a historic victory against one of the great favorites of the competition, a Bayern Munich who arrived with three notable casualties for the first leg of the knockout stages of the Champions League. The local cast surprised at 21 minutes by the goal of Chukwubuike Adamu, but he stayed and in the end Kingsley Coman reached the final 1-1.

Although the visitors dominated the match, especially in the second half, Salzburg managed to stand up to Bayern, that time and time again crashed against the alpine defense and its goalkeeper, the Swiss Philipp Köhn. The start of the match was marked by an energetic game from both teams that developed good scoring opportunities.

In the 11th minute, the Swiss striker for the Austrian side, Noah Okafor, had to leave the match due to injury on the right thigh. Instead I enter the young man Junior Adamufrom the Salzburg academy. only 10 minutes laterthe striker of Nigerian origin he scored for his team with a right foot over goalkeeper Ulreich, after a pass from Adeyemi.

The rest of the first half saw several more chances from the hosts, but also some from the Germans. Bayern came out after the break with more strength and more determination. Time and time again, the Germans penetrated the Salzburg area, especially with Coman, who caused a lot of danger. and cornered the local team. After a corner kick by the Austrians, Sané almost scored on the counterattack in the 72nd minute.

But a little later, the locals were about to score an expected second goal, but neither Adeyemi nor Adamu managed to overcome Ulreich in a counterattack that Bayern saved under the sticks. When the almost 30,000 spectators already thought they had witnessed a historic victory of their own, a Pavard center arrived, leaving They eat in the area in perfect position to score the equalizer in the 90th minute. The second leg will be played in three weeks at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

RB Salzburg and Bayern Münich tied 1-1 for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 (REUTERS / Andreas Gebert)

The Austrian team, which has already made history this season with their first qualification for the round of 16 of the highest European competition, had moments of very good football and took advantage of the push of his public. Thus he took advantage of the losing streak of Bayern Munich, who still achieved a draw that leaves him well outlined for the rematch.

for now, red bull salzburg He already got his best position in the Champions League with a colorful offensive game and the youngest squad in the competition: 22 years on average. However, the drive and energy that youth gives also has some counterparts, such as lack of experience and certain errors in defensive adjustments. Salzburg’s weakest point is that in some moments he disconnects from the meetings and that, against a team like Bayern, was lethal as it happened in the German goal at the end.

The 20-year-old German striker Karim Adeyemi, who was in doubt due to a tonsillectomy operation, which has unfortunately slowed down a meteoric progression by which he became the leader of the scorers table of the Austrian Bundesliga with 14 goals, he finally played the starter.

Bayern arrived at the match against Salzburg after conceding a surprising 4-2 loss against the modest Bochum, which has generated discussions about the current state of the team, marked by several important casualties. In Bayern the goalkeeper was missing Manuel Neuer, for a knee operation, the left side Alphonso Daviesrecovering from myocarditis after a coronavirus infection, and the midfielder Leon Goretzkawith knee problems.

That has led to Bayern practically playing with five strikers –Robert Lewandowski on point, Thomas Müller Y Leroy Sane as interiors and Serge Gnabry Y Kingsley Coman as extremes – which is clearly a risk in the face of the opponent’s counterattacks. With these mishaps Nagelsmann was forced to modify some tactical questions and devising an approach that requires defending very high, putting pressure on the opposing half, and allowing many players to be in and around the box on attacking plays. In any case, after the defeat against Bochum, Bayern left Salzburg with a better image thanks to the agonizing draw.

